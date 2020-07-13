57 injured in fire aboard US warship

In a tweet on Monday, US Naval Surface Forces wrote, “As of 06:30 a.m. Pacific time, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), 57 personnel, 34 @USNavy Sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.”

While US President Donald Trump was exploring possible ways to put naval pressure on Venezuela, the USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire at the San Diego Naval Base in California, USA. At least 21 crew members were injured.

The ship is one of the most important weapons in the US military, however, the media and the US government have pursued a policy of secrecy about it, while in the case of much smaller incidents in Iran there has been widespread media hype in the US and Arab countries.

ABC News reported that the US has started an official investigation to clarify the cause of the incident.

