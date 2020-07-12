Iran, Germany discuss scientific coop.

According to reports, the virtual meeting was held with the attending of Hossein Salar Amoli, the Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs and a number of representatives of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Cultural Department of the German Embassy in Tehran and the Director of the DAAD Information Center in Tehran.

During this meeting, the text of the Memorandum of Understanding on Academic Cooperation between the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and the German Academic Exchanges Institute was reviewed and discussed.

On this basis, DAAD emphasized that cooperation in the field of higher education with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the top priorities of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of Education and Research of the country and DAAD announced its readiness to prepare some proposals on the text of the Memorandum of Understanding early next week, as well as the final decision of the Secretary-General of the Institute to sign it.

It is worth mentioning that during the conference issues including academic cooperation and participation of universities over the world's confrontation with Corona and its related challenges, was also discussed.

According to the DAAD website, Every year, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) supports well over 100,000 German and international students and researchers around the globe – making it the world's largest funding organization of its kind.

