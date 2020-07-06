Iran sympathizes with Japan over deadly flood: spox

In a message on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi expressed deep regret over the loss of lives and damages caused by severe flood in Japan, and sympathized with Japanese governments and nation, as well as the families of victims.

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan's southern island of Kyushu has risen to 20, with 14 people missing.

More heavy rain is forecast after Saturday's deadly deluge in the Kumamoto prefecture, in what has become Japan's worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis in October last year left about 90 people dead.

Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides hampered search and rescue operations throughout Sunday, including at a care home where more than a dozen people have died and scores were still stranded.

