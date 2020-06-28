Western countries violating human rights

Ali Bagheri, deputy of international affairs of the Judiciary of Iran and secretary of High Council for Human rights made some remarks over human rights on the occasion of Judiciary day and the Anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti by terrorists in his office.

“The martyrdom of 17000 of Iranian such as state officials and ordinary people by terrorist groups during the past 40 years demonstrates that western countries have a controversial approach toward the human right,” said Bagheri, adding that the superpowers of the world use any tools to achieve their own goals and interests.

He noted that western countries like the United States deprived Americans of their human rights for the sake of the Zionist Regime and they don’t care about the lives of their people.

“ The fact that 50% of the prisoners of the United States and main casualties of Corona crisis are among black people reflects this country's controversial and racial attitude toward black and white citizens” he maintained.

“European countries and international organizations are no exception” declared Bagheri, highlighting that human rights of Syria, Yemen, and Palestine are discarded by these countries.

According to the official, European countries supply Saudi Arabia with weapons for killing hundreds of Yemeni Children and civilians to gain financial support from Arab countries.

