US imposes new sanctions against Iranian tankers

In its latest hostile action against Iran, the US Treasury Department added 125 ships and tankers linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran to its non-proliferation sanctions list.

The news was announced on the website of the US Treasury Department, according to which the list of sanctions related to Iranian shipping lines has been updated.

According to the US treasury, More than 100 oil tankers, cargo, and passenger ships linked to Iran's shipping lines have been placed on the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.

The report also says that these ships will fall into categories of “Iran”, “Sanctions on the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction” and “Rules of Financial Sanctions on Iran.”

The list consists of the name of the ships and tankers which have been working with the Islamic Republic and claims that they will be under US sanctions.

Washington follows its hostile approach against Iran by imposing sanctions on oil tankers linked to the country or under the Iranian flag.

However, many analysts have criticized the Trump administration's current policies saying that the maximum pressure campaign on Iran has failed.

