Visit Iran’s cultural heritages in 360 virtual tours while you’re in quarantine

Iranians, being famous for their hospitality, also do their best in hosting and welcoming travelers. Unfortunately, the pandemic has restricted tourism all around the world and everyone is under lockdown this year. However, people are trying to keep their spirits up by coming up with alternatives they can simply enjoy in their houses. With the industry of tourism under the same effect of Coronavirus, travel companies are trying to provide a comfy space for travelers who cannot take the risk to enjoy the outer world like before.

In the meantime, virtual tours and online visits are a good opportunity to inject life to both traveling in general and travel lovers. There are blog posts that provide you with a virtual environment in which you can travel although you’re lying on your couch and not really stepping out of your house. In these virtual tours, you’ll get a taste of Iran by means of your imagination and a little help of blue-sky experience in which you will find yourself trapped at the center of high-quality 360° photo-panoramas.

Iran is loaded with amazing treasures all around its vast territories, but ‘Visit Our Iran’ has selected a number of historical and cultural heritages for you so that you can relive your experiences if you have already visited places like Pasargadae or the Pink Mosque. On the other hand, if you have not visited Iran so far and you have no idea what it has to offer, you will get a chance to capture a glimpse of the beauty that it embraces in its heart and decide if it’s worth an authentic expedition.

In Iran virtual cultural tour, you will be transported on your neurons to the unknown land of your imagination, you would observe both the famous and lesser-known legacies of time in Iran only within some clicks and a scroll which takes about 30 minutes. It’s as if you fly between cities that are hundreds of kilometers away from each other and the passage of time has written different signatures on them. The signatures in Isfahan's Naqsh-e Jahan Square depict the evolution of Islamic architecture in Iran while the ones on wind catchers and qanats in Yazd tell us the tale of how the culture was developed in the context of such an arid land. This is the way to escape reality until life goes back to normal and we will be able to share the real experience with you again in Visit Our Iran, to revive the spirit of sustainable tourism with your help.

MNA/