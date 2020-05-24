Netanyahu's trial kicks off in occupied lands

Citing an unwillingness to breach regulations imposed by Israel's Ministry of Health banning crowds in enclosed spaces, Netanyahu tried to skip his first hearing but the High Court decided his presence was "necessary", ruling that only a few people would be let inside the courtroom, Sputnik reported.

The trial, previously scheduled for mid-March, was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and kicked off at 13:00 GMT.

Arriving in the court, Netanyahu initially said the discussed accusations against him are meant to hit the right-wing supporters in the zionist regime through non-diplomatic methods.

If convicted, Netanyahu must step down according to zionist regime regulations, a process that will likely take several years.

MNA/PR