Suspicious death of Iranian cartoonist in Switzerland

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, he said that Behnam Bahrami was one of the cartoonists who had recently sent a cartoon for the International Holocaust Cartoon Competition and then went to Switzerland to continue his studying.

Bahrami was threatened by terrorist MKO members after he had held an exhibition on the issue of the Holocaust in Geneva, according to Shojaei Tabatabai.

He went on to say that due to the continuation of threats, Bahrami decided to leave Switzerland to Iran but before leaving Switzerland, his parents in Tehran were informed about his death.

Shojaei Tabatabai said that Switzerland’s government suspiciously didn't allow the return of Bahrami’s body to Iran and also announced the reason of his death ‘unknown’.

Bahrami’s cartoon on Holocaust had had a wide reflection in foreign media, especially in the Israeli regime's, he added.

Shojaei Tabatabai called on Iranian Foreign Ministry to follow the issue.

MNA/ 4931486