Apr 15, 2020, 5:00 AM

Commemoration ceremony of Martyr Soleimani held in karbala

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was held in Karbala on Monday.

A commemoration ceremony of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Soleimani and other Resistance Martyrs was held in Karbala on Monday. 

The ceremony was held without any audience due to the spread of coronavirus and pictures of the Resistance Martyrs were displayed to honor their memories.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in an airstrike launched by the US terrorist forces near the Baghdad airport in January 2019.

