Iranians voice solidarity with Japanese amid pandemic

Some 30 Tehran University students of Japanese Literature and a number of Iranian nurses and doctors have provided a video clip upon the request and with the coordination of the Iranian Cultural Attache in Tokyo to show their affection and support to the friendly people of Japan in the battle against the new pandemic.

The video made in the Japanese language offers support to the nurses working to alleviate the suffering and control the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in the East Asian country.

Global solidarity is needed for full control of the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

The Japanese people had previously sent their messages of solidarity with Iran in the fight against the coronavirus and had also expressed their support to the lifting of the US sanctions which have hampered the Islamic Republic’s efforts to contain the disease.

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 102,000 amid over 1.7 million cases and more than 376,000 recoveries.

Japan reported 6,005 infection cases with the COVID-19, with a death toll of 99 as of Friday.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases had hit 68,192 in Iran, while a total of 4,232 people had died and 34,465 recovered from the disease.

Japan is among the countries sending humanitarian aid to Iran to help curb the pandemic.

MNA