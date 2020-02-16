Iran’s national wealth rises $400bn by 1% growth in oilfields recovery coefficient

He made the remarks on Sun. in a gathering of knowledge-based companies and startups in oil industry and added, “accordingly, Iranian Oil Ministry concluded contracts with universities and academic centers to conduct feasibility studies on oilfields with a focus on increasing oil recovery coefficient.”

Zanganeh put the current oilfields recovery coefficient in the country at below 30 percent and added, “with each one percent growth in oilfield recovery coefficient, more than seven billion barrels of oil will be added to the extractable oil which can bring about $400 billion worth of fund to the national wealth of country.”

He pointed to the key role of knowledge-based companies in economic prosperity of the country and added, “cooperating and interacting with knowledge-based companies can create a significant change in oil industry.”

The gathering of knowledge-based companies and startups in oil industry kicked off today and will run until Feb. 18.

