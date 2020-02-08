Three Persian leopards spotted in Taleghan, Shahroud

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Saturday, head of the wildlife department at the environmental protection agency of Alborz province, Heshmatollah Kashiri, said an environmentally-friendly person has managed to capture on camera the image of one of the world’s endangered animal species, a Persian leopard.

He said the leopard was spotted in Taleghan no hunting zone about ten days ago and the photo has just been made available to the agency. The person who took the photo used to be a hunter before he took part in environmental protection training classes in Taleghan, the official added.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the environmental protection department of Semnan province told another Mehr correspondent on Saturday that two Persian leopards were spotted by environmentalists during the monitoring of Turan geopark in Beyarjomand, Shahroud.

He said the photos taken of the leopards show them in good physical condition.

Turan Wildlife Refuge, the second largest reserve in Iran, is also home to one of the largest populations of the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah.

MNA/4847238/4847241