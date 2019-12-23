Saudi court sentences five people to death for Khashoggi’s murder

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but Riyadh has repeatedly denied allegations that any members of the royal family were involved in the incident, Sputnik reported.

The Saudi public prosecutor has stated that the court has sentenced five people to death over the Khashoggi case. He continued by saying that another three people have been sentenced to jail terms totalling 24 years. He also stated that Saudi Arabian consultant Saoud Al Qahtani had been investigated but he was not charged and was released.

According to the prosecutor, former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was also released due to insufficient evidence.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, went missing last October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually confirmed that Khashoggi had been killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman denied allegations that he had ordered Khashoggi's murder, but said he took full responsibility for it since it was committed by people working for the Saudi government.

