18 December 2019 - 10:00

Four medals for Iran in Turkey’s ski cup

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iranian skiers snatched four medals at the 2019 edition of Murat Dedeman Cup underway in Turkey’s Erzurum.

On the first day of the event on Tuesday, Iranian athletes gained two silver and two bronze medals.

In men’s slalom, Behnam Kia Shemshaki and Morteza Jafari won the silver and bronze medals, clocking 1:26.99, 1:27.15 respectively. The gold medal went to Turkey’s Tiriel Luka Abramovich with a time of 1:25.39.

In the women’s slalom, Ozlem Carikcioglu of Turkey won the gold medal, clocking 1:36.67 and Iran’s Atefeh Ahmadi (1:37.51) and Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki (1:38.05) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Skiers from seven countries have participated in the event which kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Dec. 20.

