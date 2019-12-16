Hindering Iran’s access to medicine clear sign of US' terrorism

“Such measures are not supported by any human or legal right and is a clear sign of economic terrorism and crime against humanity,” Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday.

“Having lost all other fronts [against Iran], the US has been seeking to try other ways to pressurize the Islamic Republic, including the implementation of the sanctions that hinder the country’s access to medicine,” he added.

He was referring to the lost plots of the global arrogance and its clear interferences in the recent unrests in Iran, which initially started in protest to the sudden gasoline rationing and price hike but were later turned into riots.

The Judiciary chief called on the global community to be alert against Washington’s illegal measures, saying, the US will trample every nation’s rights wherever it can.

“So, a real action is needed to stand against such hawkishness,” he stressed.

MNA/4799187