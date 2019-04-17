  1. Iran
Iran calls on Bahrain to cease pronouncing cruel verdicts against protesters 

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – “Bahrain officials have to provide their security not by relying on defeated coalitions but via building confidence and without pronouncing cruel verdicts against anti-regime protesters,” the newly appointed spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Referring to Bahrain court’s Tuesday verdict convicting 139 people on terrorism-related charges, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the trial’s verdict against Iran accusing the country of being related to some issues in Bahrain.

He called the accusations groundless.

“Bahrain government cannot conceal its violation of human rights and repression of anti-regime protesters in the country by projection, making unfounded accusations, pronouncing cruel verdicts and accusing other countries," he added.

