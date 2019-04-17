Iran calls on Bahrain to cease pronouncing cruel verdicts against protesters 

Referring to Bahrain court’s Tuesday verdict convicting 139 people on terrorism-related charges, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the trial’s verdict against Iran accusing the country of being related to some issues in Bahrain.

He called the accusations groundless.

“Bahrain government cannot conceal its violation of human rights and repression of anti-regime protesters in the country by projection, making unfounded accusations, pronouncing cruel verdicts and accusing other countries," he added.

