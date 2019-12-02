Green energy, common chapter in Alborz-Austria coop.: envoy

Paying a visit to special economic zone of the international Payam Airport in Alborz province, Scholz told reporters that despite the US sanctions on Iran, it is possible to take advantage of available opportunities to boost mutual economic relations.

Describing his visit to Payam Airport, he said Austria is investigating capacities of this airport to further expand cooperation.

He named green energy as one of the proper sectors for Alborz province to focus on.

Payam International Airport in Karaj is one of the airports of Iran airspace which is active 24 hours a day and is located in Karaj, Alborz province. This airport officially opened in 1997 to conduct postal and air cargo operations.

The total area of Payam special economic zone is 3600 hectares. The industrial unit was designed in three phases including the first phase with 40 hectares, the second phase with 56 hectares, and the third phase with 70 hectares.

Based on the upstream documents and missions defined for Payam aviation service company and special economic zone, not every industry is accepted in Payam and the focus of Payam is on non-polluting activity called green to the third category of the industry.

