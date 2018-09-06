Iran’s road minister sets off for India to attend Move summit

While in New Delhi, the Iranian minister is scheduled to hold talks with relevant Indian officials and ministers, and deliver a speech at the first Move summit hosted by the south Asian country on 7th and 8th September 2018.

Akhoundi is accompanied by officials from the international affairs department of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, and Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

According to his schedule, Akhoundi will hold meetings with Indian ministers of shipping, commerce, and railways on the sidelines of the summit.

The Move summit 2018 is the first global mobility summit hosted by India on 7th and 8th September, gathering stakeholders from across the sectors of mobility and transportation to “co-create a public interest framework to revolutionize transport.”

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to Indian media, the event will focus on promotion of electric vehicles and shared mobility, reinventing public transport, goods transport, logistics, and data analytics.

