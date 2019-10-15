  1. Sports
15 October 2019 - 10:28

Tired Iran finishes FIVB World Cup with defeat against Poland

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Iran national volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss against the World Champion Poland on Tuesday in its final match in the 2019 edition of FIVB Men’s World Cup.

Tired of high-pressure matches in the past two weeks, Iran showed no sign of the vitality required for facing a world champion. Iran lost the match in three straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) to finish the event with four victories and seven losses.

Wilfredo Leon Venero scored a match-high of 17 points for Poland while Pourya Yali led Iran with 14 points.

Iran currently ranks 8th in the table but Canada can take this position if wins Japan in today’s match.

Brazil has claimed the title of the event while Poland, USA and Japan stand next.

The two-week long event kicked off on October 1 in Japan with 12 teams competing in a round-robin format.

Iran had also ranked 8th in the previous edition of the games in 2015 with, again, four victories and seven losses.

