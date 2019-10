The host team defeated Iran in four rounds of play (25-16, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21).

Iran’s Team Melli has so far earned four victories and suffered five defeats in this edition of the games, standing eight in the table. Brazil, Poland, and USA lead the standing.

Iran will next lock horns with Italy on Monday.

The two-week long event kicked off on October 1 in Japan with 12 teams competing in a round-robin format.