Iran successful country in lung transplantation in region

The head of the 9th Iranian International Congress of Pulmonary Disease, Intensive Care & Tuberculosis Ali Akbar Velayati said on Sunday that the survival rate of those who undergo lung transplantation in Iran is acceptable and similar to that of all countries.

Referring to post-transplant care, he mentioned that complications that need to be monitored after transplantation are transplant rejection and infection.

About 2,000 trachea surgeries have been done since the establishment of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, he said referring to the hospital as a unique one in the region, adding that this is one of the great achievements of the country in the field of medicine and it is unique in the world.

Noting Iran has made great progress in tackling TB, he said that lung transplantation is one of the most difficult transplants which Iranian doctors have done successfully.

205 kidney and 257 heart transplantations have been operated at Masih Daneshvari Hospital so far, he added.

The 9th International Congress on pulmonary diseases, intensive care and tuberculosis with the collaboration of ERS, TTS, PVRI is scheduled to take place on 12-15 October 2019 in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

ZZ/IRN83505145