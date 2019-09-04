MP urges Rouhani to not speak ambiguously about Iran-US talks

“The Islamic Republic should speak clearly with the world in its foreign policy. Making any ambiguous remark is wrong and not in favor of the Islamic Republic. We will certainly never negotiate with America,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Mehr on Wednesday.

“Negotiations open with the aim of reaching an agreement; this is while we arrived at an agreement with Americans in the framework of 5+1 but US violated the deal. Hence repeating the talks is not rational. However, the window of negotiation with regional countries, neighbors and Europeans is open.”

“President’s remarks created this assumption that Iran is ready to talk with America but the Islamic Republic will hold no negotiation with US because they cannot be trusted. This stance should be clearly announced and of course President Rouhani has repeatedly declared it,” he added.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that key to “positive developments” is in the hands of Washington, noting that if meeting with a foreign official would lead to Iran’s development, he would not reject it. The remarks came amid President Macron’s announcement that grounds are prepared for a visit between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Rouhani.

Rouhani, who attended Parliament’s open session on Tuesday, highlighted that no talks with the United States is on the agenda.

“We’ve said it before time and again, and we say it again: We have no intention to hold bilateral talks with the United States. We never did and never will. It has been the case in the past year and a half, and even in previous years. There have been calls for talks, but we never responded to them,” he said.

"When we talk about negotiations, we only mean it under the situation where all sanctions have been lifted; that is, the situation we previously had under the JCPOA. Our stance is clear," Rouhani stressed.

On Tuesday, lawmakers appreciated President Rouhani for his recent stance towards negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“Your previous remarks [regarding talks with US] had worried those who care about the Islamic Establishment,” reads the statement, adding that Rouhani’s recent rejection of talks has killed all the hopes in Washington.

