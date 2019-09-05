Iran, Slovenia hold 3rd round of political talks

In this round of political talks, the two sides reviewed the last development of bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural arenas as well as regional and international issues such as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and developments in West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

Given the wide range of opportunities and capacities of the two countries, the two sides called for promoting the level of cooperation and broadening ties in various agricultural, foodstuff, medicine and tourism sectors.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged views on the negative consequences and challenges caused by unilateralism especially in exacerbation of crises in the region and the world, and highlighted their support for multilateralism.

