17 August 2019 - 15:11

Technological expansion of upstream sector priority this year: Zanganeh

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh announced transferring and expansion of upstream sector in cooperation with universities and research centers as the main priority of the ministry in the current Iranian year, 1398.

"The first phase of transferring and expansion of upstream includes improvement of production and rising the extraction from 20 oil and gas fields comprising 52 reservoirs in cooperation with universities and research centers,” according to the minister. 

In an order, Zanganeh appointed his deputy for research and technology, Saied Mohammadzadeh, as the executive manager of the project underlining that it is the ministry’s priority under the framework of resistance economy in 1398.

Mohammadzadeh is accordingly required to submit regular reports on implementation of the project to research and technology department of the oil ministry.

