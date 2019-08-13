2019/20 season of IPL to kick off on August 22: official

The draw ceremony of the league was held in Mashhad on August 6 and each of the participating 16 teams knew their rivals in each matchday. However, the exact date of the matches was not announced.

Baharvand said that the league will begin on on August 22 but didn't comment on exact dates of the remaining matchdays.

Iranian Football Federation has urged clubs to reach the standards of a professional football level. The body says that equipping stadiums with surveillance cameras and selling tickets online are among prerequisites of any professional league which need to be met.

Baharvand further said that those clubs whose stadiums have not yet fulfilled the standards will play their games in a neutral venue without their fans in presence.

The competition will begin with the reigning champion Persepolis taking on Pars Jonoubi at Azadi Stadium, while Esteghlal will go to Tabriz to face off Machin Sazi.

Tehran’s Derby, Esteghlal vs Persepolis, will be held on Matchday 4.

The Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in Iran. The league was also known as the Persian Gulf Cup from 2006. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation on Nov. 2, 2001.

