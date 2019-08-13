Iran sympathizes with victims of deadly floods in India, China, Myanmar

In a massage on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced deep regret over the loss of lives and damages caused by severe floods in India, China and Myanmar, and sympathized with the affected governments and nations, as well as the families of victims.

The death toll from floods in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra has risen to at least 147, according to authorities, as hundreds of thousands of people were forced to evacuate and take shelter in relief camps.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Lekima in China has killed dozens of people, with over a million evacuated from Zhejiang province. The typhoon made landfall in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to heavy flooding and landslides, and causing buildings to collapse. Officials say about five million people in Zhejiang province have been affected and around 250,000 residents have been evacuated in Shanghai.

In Myanmar, monsoonal floods have left thousands stranded, mostly in the southern parts of the country. The death toll from the landslide has jumped to 51.

