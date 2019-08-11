Monsoon floods in India kill at least 100, displace thousands

As reported by Al Jazeera, the federal government ordered military teams to form rescue units and airlift food to stranded villages across Kerala with rains predicted to worsen in the coming days.

At least 48 people have died since Thursday in floods in Kerala, where the beaches and hill resorts are a major international tourist magnet, state police spokesman Pramod Kumar told the AFP news agency, according to Al Jazeera.

In neighboring Karnataka, at least 24 people have been killed with nine people missing. The western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have also been badly hit by annual monsoon storms.

Media reports said at least 27 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra, with several major roads closed by the flooding.

The total death toll stands at over 100, with more than 300,000 people displaced or rescued as Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra states are hit by devastating floods.

The chief minister of the state of Karnataka, home to India's technology hub, Bengaluru, said the floods were the worst in the state in 45 years, Reuters News Agency reported.

MNA/PR