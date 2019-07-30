Iran’s Zarif, China’s Song Tao slam US unilateralism

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the friendly relations between Iran and China in all fields, with a special emphasis on the visits of Iranian and Chinese presidents in recent years and the two countries’ common strategic outlook toward international developments.

Zarif and the visiting senior Chinese diplomat discussed a wide range of topics during the Tuesday meeting, such as the US’ unilateralism and its violation of international rules and regulations, as well as Washington’s attempts to impose its own hegemony on the world.

They also conferred on bilateral relations and regional issues.

MNA/4680580