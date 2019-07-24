Iran raps US president for offensive rants against Afghanistan

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi severely reprimanded Trump for his “racist” and “unacceptable” comments against the Afghan nation, saying such remarks are clearly against the international peace and security.

“[In this regard] the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the brotherly people and the government of its neighboring Afghanistan,” he added.

Ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump told reporters at the White House that he could win the prolonged war in Afghanistan “in a week” but did not want to wipe the country “off the face of the Earth.”

“I just don’t want to kill 10 million people,” Trump said in an offhand remark.

Reacting to such provocative comments, Sediq Sediqi, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said on Tuesday that Kabul had sought an explanation regarding Trump’s remarks through diplomatic channels, considering the comprehensive bilateral ties between the two nations.

Afghanistan, with a population of around 35 million, has been plagued by a US-led war that started in 2001. The Asian country continues to be occupied by the invading forces.

