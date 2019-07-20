Saudi Arabia releases Iranian oil tanker, all crew members

Happiness belonging to the Iranian National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), which broke down off the coast of Jeddah early in May, have been released by Saudi Arabia after more than two and half months.

The Saudi officials prevented the oil tanker to leave the Jeddah port despite the fact that Iran had paid all the costs of maintenance and repair that the Saudi authorities had demanded.

According to the report published earlier this month by Mehr, Saudi Arabia demanded as much as $ 200,000 per day for maintenance reasons.

According to Alalam TV, all the crew and two other Iranian ships, which were sent to accompany the oil tanker last month, are sailing towards Iran.

