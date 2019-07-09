Esteghlal signs former Bordeaux striker

The 31-year-old player penned a two-year contract in Tehran with Esteghlal for an undisclosed fee.

The player will join the team’s training camp which is underway in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Cheick Diabaté started his professional career in France where he played for Girondins de Bordeaux. The 1.94m tall striker registered 50 goals for Bordeaux in 127 appearances. He also played in France’s Ajaccio, Nancy, Metz, Turkey’s Osmanlıspor, Italy’s Benevento and UAE’s Emirates.

In his national career, Diabaté has scored 15 goals during 39 appearances for Mali.

