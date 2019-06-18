Zarif receives Iraqi parliamentary delegation for a meeting on Tuesday

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received a visiting Iraqi parliamentary delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Bashir Haddad for a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the report, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the deep-rooted relations between the two nations and the two countries of Iran and Iraq, the important agreements between the two countries, especially in the economic fields and facilities created for Iranian and Iraqi citizens to travel between the two countries, reciprocal support of the two countries in difficult conditions, the role of cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the stability and security of the region and latest developments in the region.

