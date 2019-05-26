Leader to receive university profs. Wed.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will meet with a group of university professors and faculty members of all Iran’s universities at Imam Khomeini Hussayniyah on the 23rd day of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the meeting, a number of university professors will declare their views and concerns of the academic community.

Ayatollah Khamenei held a meeting with a group of University students and representatives from student associations on May 22, during which he urged the young generation of the country to launch an upright movement for the progress of the nation.

