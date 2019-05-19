Heads of joint trade chambers of Iran with neighbor countries to hold 1st meeting

The meeting seeks to boost the volume and variety of Iran’s non-oil exports to neighbor countries, to form international consortiums, to reinforce specialized exports associations and etc., as Modoudi said.

The meeting will be held at the place of TPO, he added.

Presently, promotion of export of non-oil commodities is the main priority of Iran. The country is planned to take effective steps to offer high-quality products to the international markets and in particular those in its neighboring countries.

Iranian officials have a special focus on capabilities and potentials of Iran Chamber of Commerce in order to compile necessary strategies for the removal of exports barriers and facilitate trade exchanges.

