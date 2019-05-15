People play greatest role in defending Establishment

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a cordial meeting with the lawyers and the community of the legal experts on Wednesday evening, during which he referred to the legal cases such as the Treaty of Amity that Iran won against the United States in the Hague as well as the the support that Iran received from 14 members of the UN Security Council last September.

Rouhani said that the Iranian lawyers and legal experts can be of great help in dealing with the US economic war against the nation.

The president added that the people of Iran are the greatest power in defence of the Establishment, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the 'rule of law'.

He further said that rule of law can win the trust of the people for the Establishment, stressing that people would stand by the government as long as they see the law in the interest of the country, society and the people themselves.

KI/4618134