12 May 2019 - 11:00

Iran’s Kharrazi meets former French FM in Paris

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council and former French Foreign Minister Hervé de Charette called for expansion of bilateral relations on Saturday.

Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council, Kamal Kharrazi, who is in Paris to take part at the 2nd Conference of Leaders for Peace (LPP), met and held talks with former French Foreign Minister Hervé de Charette on Saturday.

According to a tweet by Iranian embassy in France, during the meeting between Kharrazi and the French side, the two stressed the need for further expansion of relations in various fields given the long-standing historical and cultural ties between Tehran and Paris, which can serve as a basis for development of cooperation in all fields.

More than thirty experts in international crisis management will come together for the 2nd Conference of Leaders for Peace, slated for May 13 and 14, seeking ways to develop new approaches to promotion of peace.

