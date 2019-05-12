Rouhani says US political, economic war unprecedented since Islamic Revolution

Speaking in a cordial meeting with a group of political activists on Saturday evening, President Rouhani added that while Iran was defending against Iraqi invasion in the 1980s, the country at least was not facing problems with banking transactions, oil sales, and imports and exports, and the only sanction was on arms purchases.

The president maintained that the limitations that enemies have imposed on the country's banking activities and financial transfers have impacted the areas of oil, petrochemical, steel and agriculture.

Rouhani stressed, however, that surrendering to the US pressure is not an option; instead, "we must find solutions," he added.

The president then said despite the current difficult situation, he is hopeful about the future; "I believe that we can overcome these conditions provided we stand together and join hands," he added.

President Rouhani's remarks came as Washington has been ramping up pressure against Tehran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment and the metal industry, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

