Iran sympathize with Nigeria over deadly tanker blast

In a Tuesday statement, Mousavi extended Iran’s heartfelt sympathies to the Nigerian nation and government and the bereaved families.

An oil tanker explosion in Niger killed at least 55 people on Sunday. Some of the victims were trying to collect spilled fuel after the vehicle overturned, authorities say.

The explosion happened late Sunday on the road leading to the airport in Niamey, the capital of the West African country, CNN reported. According to Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum, another 37 people were injured in the explosion. Many of the injured suffered severe burns and the death toll is expected to rise.

