Iran to host Nations' Food festival

The director of the festival Jalal Zokaie said that the Nations' Food festival will be held in order to bring nations and countries closer together.

"Some countries have been invited to present their food, besides other NGOs and domestic and foreign food producers can also take part in the event," he added.

The food festival will be sponsored by Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran, Touring & Automobile Club of Iran, Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and ECO Cultural Institute (ECI). The aims of this festival are to introduce indigenous Iranian and foreign foods, talent identification and selecting the best culinary talents and introducing top international chefs.

