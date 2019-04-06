Trump is still afraid of Mueller report

However, Trump in recent days, citing the words of his Minister of Justice! Believes that there is no ambiguity in this regard, and Mueller has acquitted him of the charge of collusion with the Russians in the presidential election of 2016.

A recent report from the New York Times clearly shows that the controversy over the report of the Mueller Inspector General in the United States has just begun!

New York Times recently reported that Some of Robert S. Mueller III’s investigators have told associates that Attorney General William P. Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated, according to government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations.

At stake in the dispute — the first evidence of tension between Mr. Barr and the special counsel’s office — is who shapes the public’s initial understanding of one of the most consequential government investigations in American history.

Some members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public.

It seems that according to the New York Times and other media sources in the United States, the Muller Inspector General's report and its impact on American electoral equations are still open.

However, there is a need for time to determine how this affair will affect the next US election and its contribution to the victory or failure of any of its two traditional parties (Democrat and Republican).

The fact is that many analysts from the US political and security issues believe that the Mueller Inspector's report will continue to be used as a leverage against trump and its entourage. Undoubtedly, this will be the case in the Democratic Premier Election Campaign. Many Democrat candidates believe that it would be possible to put pressure on Trump, through the insistence on full and uncensored report of the Mueller Inspector.

It is not unreasonable that the President of the United States intends to prevent the publication of this report by any means possible. However, this case will remain open until the presidential elections of 2020 and then thereafter. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump tried to put Hillary Clinton under pressure for her security mistakes. It seems that the equation is reversed this time!

This time, the Democrats and rivals of Trump, who take the charges against Tramp, have the most benefit against him and the Republicans. It is not unreasonable that Republicans are afraid of publishing the entire report of Mueller's Inspector General. A fear that will continue until at least 2020.

MNA/TT