Senior officials, envoys of the Islamic countries and people from different walks of life meet with the Iranian Leader every year to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath — the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God’s messenger. The occasion falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the lunar calendar, which has coincided with April 3 this year.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

MR/4580794