US assumes can return to Iran by intensifying pressure: Rouhani

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said that “Americans abandoned their commitments under the nuclear deal without any reason, and began imposing the most severe sanctions on us, assuming that by intensifying pressure, they can return to Iran.”

“Their aim is to come back to Tehran and take over our people, but this aim will be impossible for them to achieve,” he stressed.

Rouhani maintained that the US sanctions did not in fact target the Iranian government and its nuclear industry; rather, they impacted the normal life of the Iranian people.

The president went on to add that the departments related to legal affairs, including the vice-presidency for legal affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the foreign ministry, have been tasked with filing a lawsuit under the ‘crime against humanity’ against all those in the United States who are involved with imposing sanctions against Iran.

He said the case will be then brought up in the country’s court, and if the court rules in favor of the lawsuit, the government will follow up on it.

“We neutralized the US plot to get the international community to impose more sanctions on Iran,” Rouhani said. “Europe did not yield to the US demands, and today, except for a few small states, all other countries are our allies.”

Stressing that the US, the Israeli regime, and reactionary states in the region have been the cause of Iran’s current economic hardship, Rouhani promised the Iranian nation that his government would continue to make every effort to resolve the problems.

