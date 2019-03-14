Leader urges unity in face of all-out challenges posed by enemies

In a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for unity and cooperation between people and the administration and called for reaching a deep understanding of the current challenges in order to address them properly.

The Leader noted that we should preserve our strong unity and rely on our own capabilities and potentials so that, upon the assistance of the Almighty God, we can reach the true goals of the Islamic Revolution.

