  1. Politics
14 March 2019 - 14:52

Leader urges unity in face of all-out challenges posed by enemies

Leader urges unity in face of all-out challenges posed by enemies

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned of massive challenges mounted by enemies of the Islamic Republic, urging stronger national unity in the face of such plots.

In a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for unity and cooperation between people and the administration and called for reaching a deep understanding of the current challenges in order to address them properly.

The Leader noted that we should preserve our strong unity and rely on our own capabilities and potentials so that, upon the assistance of the Almighty God, we can reach the true goals of the Islamic Revolution.

This item is being updated…

MNA/4567997

News Code 143408

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News