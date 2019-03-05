Portuguese official expresses readiness to expand ties with Iran

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', the Portuguese Foreign Ministry’s director of Department of Consular Affairs made the remarks in a meeting with the Mostafa Kavakebian, the chairman of Joint Iran-Portugal Parliamentary Group, during which he also referred to the potentials between the two countries to expand relation in different economic, trade and cultural fields.

“Lisbon is prepared to expand bilateral relations for the citizens of the two countries in all fields and is also ready to cooperate in various areas, especially in business, tourism and academic fields,” the Portuguese diplomat said.

Visa facilitation as an effective step to strengthen bilateral relations between Tehran and Lisbon, he added.

The Portuguese ambassador to Iran was also present in the meeting.

