'I resigned to preserve foreign ministry’s dignity': Zarif says

“The world should know that foreign ministry’s word is that of the Islamic Republic and the whole country and the ministry is the only body in charge of Iran’s foreign affairs,” Zarif underscored.

The minister had previously announced that his resignation was a ‘nudge’ to bring the foreign ministry back to its rightful place.

Zarif announced his resignation in an Instagram post on February 25 but his request was mot approved the day after by President Hassan Rouhani to take effect.

Majority of lawmakers signed a letter in support of the veteran diplomat, asking him to continue his tenure as Iran’s foreign minister at the time.

