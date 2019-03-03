Flood claims lives of two border guards in SE Iran

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Flooding happened in the area after a Saturday afternoon heavy rain which affected some regions of the Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Reportedly after tracking and monitoring the area, bodies of the two border guards have been discovered, although one border guard is still missing. Efforts are underway to find the third soldier.

The heavy flood has also inflicted damages to southern Afghanistan regions, killing some 20 people. According to Reuters, flood-affected families have been evacuated to secure areas in the districts and Kandahar city, including schools, mosques and government buildings.

ZZ/IRN83228951