Leader's statement on 2nd phase of Islamic Revolution a 'cornerstone for policy makings'

The statement made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in mid-February on entering the second phase of self-development, society-processing and civilization-building of the Islamic Revolution is “the cornerstone of major policy makings in the country.” Rezaei told Mehr on Sunday.

The official added that the statement, just like other significant documents and criteria, will be meticulously looked at and used during the decision makings in the Expediency Council.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued an important and strategic statement on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution which outlined the perspectives on the future and the unrivaled role of people in taking the second great step towards achieving aspirations of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA/4557168