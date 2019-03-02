Tehran to host Intl. North–South Transport Corridor meeting

"The meeting is to be hosted by Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. Representatives of 13 member countries of International North South Corridor (INSTC) have been invited," Amin Tarafo the head of commercialization department at the Ministry, told Trend.

The official indicated the aim of the meeting is to facilitate the transportation procedures in the INSTC.

"Considering the coincidence of Qazvin–Rasht railway inauguration with the meeting, it is a good event for both domestic and international transportation," he said.

"The secretariat of the international corridor has been transferred to the deputy department of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to follow the activities more coherently," Tarafo added.

He also noted that the secretariat has established a mechanism to follow past and new agendas by cooperating with the member countries.

