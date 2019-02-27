Berlin-based musician ‘Sebastian Plano’ to perform in Tehran

The music project ‘Resonance’, organized by ‘RooBeRoo’ cultural mansion in Tehran, will host Argentinean, Berlin-based musician Sebastian Plano, at Andisheh music hall in downtown Tehran on March 7th and 8th.

The ‘RooBeRoo’ mansion has already hosted successful shows by Italian composer Federico Albanese and Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds.

Sebastian Plano’s music can be described as electro-acoustic, indie, and post-classical, with minimalistic yet powerful, melancholic and sweet melodies. His 2018-released single ‘Purple’ is a perfect example for his sound of music.

Born into a musical family in Argentina, Sebastian Plano is a classically-trained contemporary music composer/multi-instrumentalist. He gained international acclaim with the first release of his debut album 'Arrhythmical Part of Hearts', in which he combined classical and electronic elements.

His latest album ‘Everything’ was released in 2017, followed by a number of singles the next year.

His music is influenced by both classics as well as contemporary musicians such as Ólafur Arnalds, Sigur Rós, Arvo Pärt, Nils Frahm and Max Richter.

Sebastian Plano will perform two shows on 7th and 8th March 2019 at 19:00 at Andisheh music hall in downtown Tehran.

MS/4554042