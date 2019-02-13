Envoy hopes INSTEX to be economically beneficial to Iran, EU

The Iranian Ambassador to The Hague made the remark in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day attended by Dutch officials, representatives from international organizations based in the Netherlands, as well as other ambassadors and a number of Dutch economic figures.

Jahangiri hailed the Iran nuclear deal as a good model for the victory of diplomacy, multilateralism and Iran’s full compliance with its commitments,, adding “the IAEA has confirmed Iran’s compliance in its 13 reports, but the US in turn failed in this historic test and violated its terms of commitment.”

“Regrettably, the other sides to the nuclear deal, including the European countries, have yet to do something practical about their promises, and as a result, the JCPOA has been thrown off balance," he said.

Jahangiri hoped that the EU’s trade mechanism for Iran, formally known as INSTEX, would cover the economic interests of the two sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy commended the level of bilateral ties between Iran and the Netherlands, saying “relations between the two countries in the past five years have developed in all fields, and officials of both sides have shown a serious resolve to further cement ties.”

“We hope that in 2019, more exchange of delegations between Iran and the Netherlands would further develop bilateral cooperation,” he added.

MS/4540644